USD/JPY correcting with prospects of upside continuation

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY bulls awaiting for bullish structure and prospect of a daily upside continuation. Reverse head & shoulders could be in the making. USD/JPY is flat on the day so far at 110.16 sticking to a 110.07 and 110.16 range. The US dollar was mixed against G10 FX following the European Central Bank.

#Us Dollar#Inflation#Interest Rates#Us Weekly#European Central Bank#Usd Jpy#G10 Fx#Ecb
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

(Updates prices, comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar down as risk-taking resumes * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By David Henry and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased again on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back support for the U.S. economy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT. The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients. The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884 . It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%, taking real yields - adjusted for inflation - to record lows . Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill encourage risk taking. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. That's why investors will watch this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700 Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045 Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748 Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690 Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds near 0.7000 as US dollar stays soft

NZD/USD is steady as traders watch US data. The US dollar was pressured on Monday as real yields fall. NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia flat at 0.6969 and has ranged between a low of 0.6952 and 0.6993. The US July manufacturing ISM dipped to 59.5 (exp: 61.0, prev:...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD resumes the upside near 1.1890, targets 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD regains composure and retakes the upper hand near 1.1890. The dollar debilitates on the better mood in the risk complex. German Retail Sales surprised to the upside in June. The buying interest returns to the single currency and pushes EUR/USD back to the 1.1880/90 band at the beginning of...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Descending Channel Formation

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. This is with losses that reached the support level of 109.36 and closed the week's trading stable around the level of 109.65. The US dollar was bought in the last hours of trading last Friday amid sharp details in demand that come after the release of the PMI reading from Chicago amid expectations with a bullish signal about business activity levels in the third largest city in the United States. The Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index came in July at a reading of 73.4, up from a reading of 66.1 and expectations were for a decline to a reading of 64.2, and according to the details of the release, the demand for labor increased by 3.4 points in July.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY keeps the consolidation around 130.00 ahead of US ISM

EUR/JPY trades within the familiar range above the 130.00 mark. JPY-strength forced the cross to give away part of the earlier gains. US ISM Manufacturing takes centre stage later in the NA session. After hitting fresh tops in the 130.40 region, EUR/JPY sparked a knee-jerk to the current area just...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar waivers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar weak ahead of first-tier events

Market players were optimistic at the beginning of the day, with the dollar easing against its major rivals. The sentiment took a turn for the worse during American trading hours, amid signs of slowing economic progress in the US. The official ISM index contracted from 60.6 to 59.5 in July, a sign of slowing economic progress.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bears not done yet

US Treasury yields plummeted as investors seek for safety. Japan is set to publish July’s Tokyo inflation, with the core reading seen at 0.%. USD/JPY has accelerated its decline, could fall towards the 108.00 level. The USD/JPY pair broke lower and fell to 190.18, approaching the multi-month low set in...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Gains are Facing Pressure

The currency pair's gains were primarily due to the weakness of the US dollar, following the announcement of the US Federal Reserve and the announcement of lower-than-expected growth for the US economy. The euro is still facing pressures that may give up on its impact many of its gains, the most prominent of which is the expansion of the spread of the Corona Delta variable. This means the return of the closure restrictions, in addition to excluding the date for tightening the European Central Bank’s policy.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Week for Sterling

Prior to this important event, the bulls succeeded in pushing the GBP/USD currency pair to the resistance level of 1.3983, its highest in a month, before closing last week's trading, stable around the 1.3907 level. The dollar's losses against the rest of the currencies came as a reaction to the dovish announcement by the Federal Reserve last week. Since last December, the US Federal Reserve has indicated that it will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by $80 billion per month and mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until significant additional progress is made toward maximum labor market and price stability goals. Since then, the US economy has made progress toward these goals, and the committee will continue to assess progress in quantitative meetings at $120 billion.
BusinessFXStreet.com

How does the rise of inflation impact euro/dollar exchange rate?

Since 2017 and especially during the massive print in 2020-21, people have been theorizing that heavy printing by the US Central Bank will lead to inflation. As such, Euro has exerted pressure on the USD, and we believe that it is ready to make gains in the short term. In the long term, however, things become a bit complicated.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range under 1.1880. Today it might drop to 1.1840, after which the pair might grow to 1.1925. When this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 1.1750 might begin. And if the price drops to 1.1840 at once and breaks through it, it is likely to go further down to 1.1600 by the trend.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY bears are lurking, eye a test to the 129.50s

EUR/JPY bears are testing below dynamic hourly support, greenback battles on and the euro goes soft. Bears will seek to target the 129.50s as a familiar support zone. At the time of writing, in printing the low of the day of 129.62 so far, EUR/JPY is trading on the offer at 129.76, below the highs of the day at 129.82.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidating just below 1.1900

Markit upwardly revised its Manufacturing PMIs for the EU and Germany. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to have improved to 60.9 in July. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish, still needs to break above 1.1920. The EUR/USD pair trades higher in range this Monday, still developing below the 1.1900 level. The shared...
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Monday. The index is anticipated to edge higher to 60.9 in July from 60.6 previous, pointing to robust expansion in the manufacturing sector activity. Given that the Fed looks more at the labour market and inflation than growth, investors will keep a close eye on the Employment and Prices Paid sub-component.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bears chippng away at hourly support

GBP/USD bears are seeking a break of hourly support and eye a drop to test 1.3820. The BoE and Fed is the driving theme while the US dollar is caught up in risk-on and off ebbs and flow. After hitting a five-week high of $1.3983 on Friday, closing its best...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD teases $1,820 amid steady USD

Gold prices were supported on a soft greenback and risk-on sentiment at the start of the week. Record low real rates are offering support to the precious metals in the immediate term. Update:Gold prices edge lower on Tuesday after touching the $1,823 high in the previous session. The US Dollar...

