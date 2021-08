GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida baseball team has hired named a new volunteer assistant coach following a trying 2021 season. According to a press release issued by the Gators, assistant coach David Kopp will join the staff as a volunteer. Kopp was at Florida Atlantic for the past four seasons, serving as the Owls' pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. In each of his three full seasons on staff, FAU won 30-plus games, including campaigns in 2018 and 2019 where the Owls topped the 40-win mark.