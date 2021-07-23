Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 15 percent.alerts.weather.gov
