Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Richland; Western Roosevelt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GARFIELD...WESTERN ROOSEVELT...EAST CENTRAL VALLEY...MCCONE...NORTHWESTERN DAWSON AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Wolf Point to 9 miles southeast of Flowing Wells Rest Area. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Poplar, Circle, Brockton, Richey, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Vida, Brockway, Sprole, Oswego, Weldon and Watkins. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.