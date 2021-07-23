Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Airport echoes with sobs and farewells in Hong Kong exodus

By Bertha WANG, Yan Zhao and Louise Delmotte, ISAAC LAWRENCE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9JJF_0b5K45Vh00
China is now recasting Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image at a whirlwind pace and it is not clear whether the large numbers of residents now leaving the city will return /AFP

Twice a day Hong Kong's virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China's increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain.

London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life.

Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit.

Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of sorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYr9K_0b5K45Vh00
Anecdotal evidence shows that an exodus from Hong Kong is under way /AFP

One family has brought along their favourite rice cooker, another a taste of home in the form of local shrimp noodles.

Some take a moment to pray, others pose for a final group photo or share gifts. An elderly lady hands her departing grandchildren traditional good luck red envelopes containing money.

Most of those leaving pause for a final hug before passing through the departure gates, the sound of sobbing continuing long after they have disappeared from view.

- 'The situation has deteriorated' -

Clutching his British National Overseas (BNO) passport, 43-year-old media worker Hanson said he began making plans to leave when he saw footage of police beating democracy supporters in a subway train during protests two years ago.

Then came a new national security law which China imposed on Hong Kong to snuff out dissent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jlf7c_0b5K45Vh00
Around 1,500 Hong Kongers on average were leaving via the airport each day in July, up from around 800 for the first half of the year and despite the pandemic throttling international travel /AFP

"It will be a big change for me, quitting my job and starting anew in a foreign place," he told AFP.

"I will miss Hong Kong a lot, but the situation has deteriorated too fast so I have to go."

Hong Kong's government does not keep statistics on how many residents permanently leave but anecdotal evidence shows that an exodus is under way.

The net outflow of residents has steadily increased as this year has progressed and spiked in recent weeks, according to immigration figures.

Around 1,500 Hong Kongers on average were leaving via the airport each day in July, up from around 800 for the first half of the year and despite the pandemic throttling international travel.

Many are taking advantage of an offer by Hong Kong's former colonial overlord Britain allowing those with BNO passports and their relatives to settle there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSvPO_0b5K45Vh00
Britain expects some 300,000 Hong Kongers to move there over the next three years, including as many as 150,000 this year alone /AFP

Britain expects some 300,000 Hong Kongers to move there over the next three years, including as many as 150,000 this year alone -- a higher departure rate than the years leading up to the city's 1997 handover to China.

London estimates they will bring an estimated "net benefit" of up to £2.9 billion ($4 billion).

Applications for BNO passports have soared and withdrawals from the city's mandatory pension fund have also reached record highs.

Hong Kong's government has brushed off the departures.

"For those who have decided to leave, that is their own personal choice," chief executive Carrie Lam said recently, adding the city's future was "very bright".

- 'Should I leave too?' -

Hong Kong has witnessed similar scenes before, especially after Beijing's deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and as the handover approached.

Many became "astronaut" families where one parent would remain in Hong Kong. When their worst fears under Beijing's rule weren't realised, families returned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pKu8_0b5K45Vh00
Hong Kong has witnessed similar scenes before, especially after Beijing's deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and as the 1997 handover approached /AFP

But China is now recasting Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image at a whirlwind pace and it is not clear whether those leaving this time will return.

A 45-year-old school teacher, who gave his surname Ho, was among those leaving for the UK with his two young sons.

He said he feared Chinese mainland-style education was now being forced on Hong Kong.

"I have to design quizzes on the national security law... for my students," he told AFP.

"If my kids continue to go to school here then they will be brainwashed."

Earlier this week a group of secondary school principals wrote an open letter to Carrie Lam warning that they were losing talented teachers and administrators.

"Seriously listen to Hong Kong people to find out why they are leaving," they wrote.

A housewife, who gave her surname Lee, said her decision to relocate with her nine-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son was not just based on education fears.

"Many injustices happened here," she said. "The social atmosphere, the news you read every day is just too depressing. It's exhausting."

A 27-year-old IT worker who gave his first name Kin came to the airport to wave off a high school friend.

"I feel sad because one of my dearest friends is leaving but I'm also relieved because at least he can breathe the free air," he told AFP.

"It makes me think more about whether I should leave too," he added.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Hong Kong Residents#Handover Of Hong Kong#British#Bno#Afp Britain#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
EconomyForbes

Hong Kong Internet Rebounds Overnight

At the bottom of today’s note is a review of what got us here and where we are going. Asia was largely off as Hong Kong rebounded while mega-caps in China outperformed. Tuesday’s Hong Kong plunge was likely exacerbated by warrants hitting knock-out levels. Warrants are structured products built by investment banks using a stock’s options. Local investors want principal protection as they can earn high rates of return in bonds and money market funds. Banks build principal-protected structured products by buying calls on a stock while also buying puts. These products, therefore, have price levels that require the structured products to terminate when levels are hit to the downside. The banks hedge themselves using the underlying stock. So, Tuesday’s drop led the bank to sell stock in as the structured products hit the downside. Last night I hit my local Hong Kong expert Ken who agreed with my theory.
StocksWFMZ-TV Online

Hong Kong Financial Markets

Asian markets lower on virus worries after Wall Street slips. Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower as jitters about the fast spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant dented enthusiasm about strong corporate profits. Investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data due out this week for signs of the health of the world’s biggest economy. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed lower, weighed down by declines for tech, energy, industrial and communications stocks. Investors were encouraged by unexpectedly strong U.S. earnings but are more uneasy as China, the United States and other governments try to stop the spread of the more contagious delta variant.
Worldcityxtramagazine.com

Hong Kong Is Ready For Gay Games 2022

We’re less than 500 days away from Hong Kong hosting Asia’s first Gay Games in November 2022, a region where two-thirds of the world’s population live. As momentum and excitement continue to build around our preparations, so does the socio-political commentary among certain quarters – both good and bad. As...
Law EnforcementImperial Valley Press Online

Hong Kong police charge 4 journalists with collusion

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday charged four former senior employees at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper over alleged foreign collusion to endanger national security, weeks after the newspaper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets. Lam Man-chung, who was the executive...
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

Hong Kong refugee hopes are no match for U.S. bureaucracy

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are eyeing the calendar with dread. A restrictive new immigration law takes effect on Aug. 1 and they fear its potential to impose “exit bans” on government critics could trap them in the territory indefinitely. Those concerns aren’t misplaced. Hong Kong police already have a “wanted list” of individuals subject to arrest if they try to leave the territory.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong begins talks on controversial 'anti-doxxing' privacy bill

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's legislature, which has no opposition party, begins discussions on Wednesday on privacy laws tackling "doxxing behaviour" that some technology giants fear are so broad and vague that they could hamper operations in the city. Critics of the legislation, including human rights and...
Educationbeincrypto.com

Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong 2021

SINGAPORE: – IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Returning for the 3rd edition, the Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong 2021 will see 80 local and international accounting and finance leaders and technology experts taking the virtual stage on July 28-29, 2021. The 4 key channels, Digital Innovation, Accounting Tech: Adopt, Accounting Tech:...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China, Hong Kong shares tumble on regulatory clampdowns

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares fell sharply to their lowest this year on Monday, as investor worries over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors. The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more than 45%. Hong Kong stocks of...
ChinaPosted by
IBTimes

Hong Kong Broadcaster Forbids Taiwan 'Government' References

Hong Kong's public broadcaster has banned staff from calling Taiwan's leader "president" or referring to its "government" in new guidelines that mimic mainland China's rhetoric. The decision comes as Beijing remoulds Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image and as local authorities turn the city's RTHK news channel -- run...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Exports Increases In June

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's merchandise exports accelerated in June, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. Exports rose 33.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 24.0 percent increase in May. Imports gained 31.9 percent annually in June, following a 26.5 percent increase in the previous month. The...
SportsPosted by
Vice

Hong Kong Is Having Its Best Olympics Ever

Hong Kong is having its best Olympics ever by winning two medals, offering the city’s youth a rare opportunity to celebrate their local identity following two years of political turmoil. On Wednesday, 23-year-old star swimmer Siobhan Haughey won a silver medal in the women’s 200m freestyle. It was Hong Kong’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy