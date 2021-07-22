Cancel
Pinellas County’s Sarah Painter is Florida’s Teacher of the Year

By Thomas C. Tobin
Tampa Bay Times
 11 days ago
Sarah Ann Painter, a fifth-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary in Clearwater, accepts the Florida Teacher of the Year award Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando. The award is given out each year by the Florida Department of Education. [ The Florida Channel ]

Sarah Ann Painter, a fifth-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary in Clearwater is Florida’s Teacher of the Year, state education commissioner Richard Corcoran announced during a ceremony Thursday evening in Orlando.

Painter was one of five finalists, each of whom had been the teacher of the year for their districts. She will receive $20,000 and, as is customary with winners of the annual recognition, she will spend the next year traveling the state on behalf of the Florida Department of Education.

Painter, an 18-year veteran of the Pinellas school district, thanked her husband, Leo, and their six children, “who have sacrificed alongside me for the greater good of the students.”

She also used the occasion at the sprawling Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel to put a brighter face on a just-finished 2020-21 school year that, for many educators and students, was a year to forget. Painter recalled it as a frustrating experience, often marked with technology failures as she tried to teach in-person and online students at the same time.

But at her students’ urging, she told the audience, her groans turned into a determination to “find joy” instead.

“Instead of thinking about this year in terms of what COVID has taken away from us, let’s choose to look at it as what COVID has given us,” Painter said, reading from a paper she pulled from the pocket of her white ballgown “For me, it’s a better understanding of my district’s digital platform, a new way to connect with students and families, a new awareness of mental health, more time with family and friends, and a new perspective from which to teach from.”

Painter emerged as Pinellas County’s teacher of the year in January, one of 10 finalists. In her nominating letter for that contest, Eisenhower Elementary principal Antonette Wilson described Painter as a determined and energetic teacher who, in the 10-month span of a school year, reliably turns low-performing students into kids with good grades and more confidence. She also works closely with parents, helps out with training at the district level and one year raised money on Facebook so all of her students could attend the end-of-year class trip to Epcot.

“Her passion, expectations and mindset moves these scholars to grow tremendously,” Wilson wrote. “There is no escaping Sarah Painter.”

