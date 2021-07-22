Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Are Clemson-FSU on speaking terms after 2020 game cancellation?

By Alexis Cubit The State (Columbia, S.C.) (TNS)
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNjqZ_0b5K3jML00
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. [ NELL REDMOND | AP ]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As far as any animosity between Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Florida State coach Mike Norvell, there is none.

Other than that, the two have different points of view.

During the Thursday morning session of the ACC Kickoff, Norvell said he hasn’t spoken to Swinney since last season when the game between the two squads was postponed after a Clemson offensive lineman’s COVID-19 test came back positive after he traveled with the team to Tallahassee. The teams’ medical staffs could not agree on how to move forward, so the game was called.

“At the end of the day there is really nothing to work out, coaches can make statements and that’s an opportunity we all have,” FSU’s second-year coach explained Thursday. “For me, everybody is entitled to an opinion of what they want to state and I’m going to stay focused on what we are doing and what we are all about here at Florida State.”

Swinney, however, said he has spoken with Norvell on multiple occasions.

“We flew in at the same time yesterday,” he said. “It’s fine. It’s totally fine. We’ve been on the phone together, conference calls together, committees together. Talked to him a bunch of times. I have no issue with (Norvell).”

Eight months ago when the eventual game cancellation occurred, the Tigers’ coach was less calm about the situation, making known his frustrations.

“If the standard to play was zero positive tests, then we would have never had a season,” Swinney said at the time. “This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. To be honest with you, I don’t think it has anything to do with their players. I have no doubt that their players wanted to play and would have played. Same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game.”

Clemson is scheduled to host Florida State on Oct. 30.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#American Football#Clemson Fsu#The Acc Kickoff#Tigers#Covid#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
FSU
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs rooting for Ross Cockrell’s sister as she pursues Olympic gold

TAMPA — Before taking on another purgatorial morning, the Bucs will gather Monday to observe and celebrate a different kind of heat. Specifically, heat three, women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals. All eyes inside the AdventHealth Training Center will be fixed to this race, pulling for former USC standout Anna Cockrell. Bruce Arians will make sure of it.
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Sister of Bucs defensive back Ross Cockrell reaches Olympic finals

As Bruce Arians promised, virtually every TV inside the AdventHealth Training Center on Monday morning was tuned to the track-and-field portion of the Olympics. What played out on the screens was the best practice precursor Arians could’ve hoped for. Former USC national champion Anna Cockrell, youngest sister of veteran Bucs...
Lithia, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

USF players capitalize on NIL law with special teams camp

LITHIA — One of the first NIL-related football camps in Florida took place Saturday at Coach Al Houchens Memorial Stadium, home of the Pinecrest Pilots youth football program. The brains behind the operation, USF players Spencer Shrader and Kenny Scribner, welcomed athletes with open arms and bright grins. Most of...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Why Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC matters to FSU

Just before Oklahoma’s board of regents voted Friday to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, athletic director Joe Castiglione summed up the Sooners’ case in one sentence. “It became obvious,” Castiglione told the board, “that standing pat would mean falling behind.”. Sound familiar, Florida State fans? That’s the...
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Giovani Bernard brings moxie and moves, but no mustache, to Bucs

TAMPA — A creaky adage suggests people often must leave some things behind to move forward. Intentionally or not, Giovani Bernard applied that maxim to his move from the Bengals to the Bucs. The veteran tailback brought his moxie, sleekness and pass-catching chops from Cincinnati, but his eight-track-era mustache —...
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Sean Murphy-Bunting went from zero to playoff hero

TAMPA — Just because he wore a personalized SMB hat, flashing his own brand, doesn’t mean success has gone to his head. Sean Murphy-Bunting, one of the Bucs’ defensive stars during their run to a Super Bowl 55 win with an interception in three consecutive playoff games, is quick to remind you that not everyone knows his three names.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

That was an ugly way for Rays to celebrate a return to first place

ST. PETERSBURG — On days such as this, you need to look for silver linings. For instance, I bet the Red Sox are really ticked off now. For three days, the Rays played some of their best baseball of 2021 against Boston. The seats at Tropicana Field were filled, Rays pitchers were sharp and hitters were knocking the ball all over the yard. Tampa Bay won three in a row and wrested control of the American League East away from the Red Sox.
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning sign Raddysh, Katchouk to three-year deals

TAMPA — One by one, the Lightning are making progress on signing their remaining free agents. The franchise took two steps forward Saturday afternoon when it announced it had signed forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to three-year contracts that each carry an average annual value of $758,333. The first year of their contracts is a two-way deal; the second and third years are one-way.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

First-place Rays vs. Red Sox: Shane McClanahan on the mound

Hard-throwing rookie lefty Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the Rays tonight as they seek to complete a three-game sweep of the Red Sox. In beating the Sox on Saturday, the Rays vaulted past them and into the first place in the American League East, their first time alone on top since late June.
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Travels with the Stanley Cup: Visiting some old friends

TAMPA — Kevin Shattenkirk and Zach Bogosian helped the Lightning win an NHL title in 2020, so it was only fitting that the ‘21 team helped the defensemen finally get their long-awaited day with the Stanley Cup. Since the pandemic caused the Cup to stay in Tampa Bay after last...
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning sign defenseman Sean Day to one-year deal

TAMPA — The Lightning announced the signing of defenseman Sean Day Sunday, leaving only forward and restricted free agent Ross Colton left to sign from the list of players who received qualifying offers Monday. Day, 23, signed a one-year, two-way contract. In 29 games for the Lightning’s AHL affiliate in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy