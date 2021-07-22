Are Clemson-FSU on speaking terms after 2020 game cancellation?

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. [ NELL REDMOND | AP ]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As far as any animosity between Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Florida State coach Mike Norvell, there is none.

Other than that, the two have different points of view.

During the Thursday morning session of the ACC Kickoff, Norvell said he hasn’t spoken to Swinney since last season when the game between the two squads was postponed after a Clemson offensive lineman’s COVID-19 test came back positive after he traveled with the team to Tallahassee. The teams’ medical staffs could not agree on how to move forward, so the game was called.

“At the end of the day there is really nothing to work out, coaches can make statements and that’s an opportunity we all have,” FSU’s second-year coach explained Thursday. “For me, everybody is entitled to an opinion of what they want to state and I’m going to stay focused on what we are doing and what we are all about here at Florida State.”

Swinney, however, said he has spoken with Norvell on multiple occasions.

“We flew in at the same time yesterday,” he said. “It’s fine. It’s totally fine. We’ve been on the phone together, conference calls together, committees together. Talked to him a bunch of times. I have no issue with (Norvell).”

Eight months ago when the eventual game cancellation occurred, the Tigers’ coach was less calm about the situation, making known his frustrations.

“If the standard to play was zero positive tests, then we would have never had a season,” Swinney said at the time. “This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. To be honest with you, I don’t think it has anything to do with their players. I have no doubt that their players wanted to play and would have played. Same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game.”

Clemson is scheduled to host Florida State on Oct. 30.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.