Cockatoos in Australia Are Teaching Each Other How to Loot Trash Cans

By Carly Cassella
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 11 days ago
Australia's sulphur-crested cockatoos have rapidly turned into big city birds. In Sydney, these large, white, and noisy parrots (Cacatua galerita) have fully adapted to the urban environment, quenching their thirst in public drinking fountains and foraging for food on the streets. Some have even learned how to throw open the lids of trash bins to comb through the wastage for scraps. Now, researchers have noticed this phenomenon spreading across dozens of new suburbs in Sydney, and the reason could be down to cultural learning amongst the birds. A cockatoo opening a bin while another watches. (Barbara Klump/Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior) Even when residents in...

