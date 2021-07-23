Vancouver police seek assistance from public regarding hit and run

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed a hit and run for information. On Tuesday a pedestrian in the 600 block of Main Street was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Main Street. The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The collision occurred between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Several people helped the pedestrian following the crash, but no one called 911. The pedestrian later went to the hospital where it was discovered they had suffered serious injuries.