"Protect the City" draft, approved

The Lafayette "Protect the City Committee" met tonight to consider its report.

The committee was formed by the Lafayette City Council earlier this year to "study" how the city has been impacted by consolidation, specifically, the finances, they say.

The committee met several times, and hosted town halls to obtain public input.

The committee's draft report suggests the current form of government is not working for the city, but citizens who showed up to the town halls seemed split about what to do.

Two reports were brought to the committee's attention . One being solely from Mark Pope who said his "opinion" was of his experience, personal encounters, and time spent at "deconsolidation" town halls.

The committee's chair said it sounded like Pope's report was to deconsolidate the city.

The committee met, voted, and approved the revised "Protect the City" draft report.

At Thursday's night meeting, one woman, named Stephanie Dugan, who never spoke at prior meetings, stood up and said, "The charter commission is a wonderful idea, and would be made up of experts working with government. We put our trust in you and so did our council. Everybody got to choose who would sit on this committee and choose who would give their expert opinion."

The committee chair said, "Basically, our report will be available online at LCG's website , and we believe Lafayette city will be better served if it is autonomous, and in having its own budget, and its own particular mayor. So, that there would be someone to champion the interest of the city of Lafayette."

Patrick "Pat" Lewis, councilman from District 1 said, "Ultimately, the decision needs to be of those of the city, if they want a mayor or not. The city of Lafayette receives the most funding and does not have input because of the influence of the municipalities."

The council meeting began at 5:30 P.M. tonight.

On the Agenda:

1. Call to Order

2. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

3. Discussion of the Revised Protect the City Draft Report (Stuart Breaux)

Potential vote on approval

4. Discussion of Dissenting Opinion on the Protect the City Committee's Final Report (Mark Pope)

5. Comments from the Public on the above referenced discussion items

6. Next meeting discussion item(s)

7. Adjourn

The next committee meeting is to consider when the committee will bring their report to the council.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel