Air Force football shut out of Mountain West preseason honors: That's when it's 'the most fun'

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Air Force had no players included on the All-Mountain West Preseason Team, which was announced Thursday morning at the conference’s media days. Nevada junior quarterback Carson Strong was the Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, San Jose State defensive linemen Cade Hall took top defensive honors, and Utah State returner Savon Scarver was the special teams selection.

