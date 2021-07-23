Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

SWANN in leadership role as Hawks Talon GC seeks to turnaround NBA 2K League season

By Jack Leo Staff Correspondent
Henry County Daily Herald
 11 days ago

When Mike Swanegan (SWANN) was selected by Hawks Talon GC in the third round of the 2021 NBA 2K League draft in March, he may have expected the hardship of being away from his family for the season. The 29-year-old might have prepared himself for the isolated life of an...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k League#Pasadena City College#Hawks Talon Gc#The Atlanta Hawks#Covid#K League#At T#D Ii University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Will the NBA draft impacts the Orlando Magic season series

The 2021 NBA draft has been and gone and franchises have made decisions that they hope will have a positive impact on their futures. The Atlanta Hawks selected Jalen Johnson with the 20th pick in the first round and Sharife Cooper with the 48th pick in the second round. To say that Travis Schlenk has done it again would be an understatement.
NBAbatonrougenews.net

Knicks demolish Hawks in NBA 2K League sweep

Christopher "Duck" Charles averaged 42 points and nine rebounds as Knicks Gaming produced a dominant two-game sweep of Hawks Talon GC in NBA 2K League action Wednesday. The Knicks won 95-60 and 79-53, getting 10.5 points and 17 rebounds per game from Ludlow "Glo" Samuels. Michael "BP" Diaz-Cruz averaged 19 points for the Hawks.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks : Grading the three-team Delon Wright trade

The Atlanta Hawks have pulled off a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings per Woj of ESPN. Originally the deal was reported as a trade between the Hawks and Celtics but it expanded to a three-team deal with the Kings. The deal started with the Hawks trading...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Reviewing John Collins season

When the Hawks began their rebuild in 2017, no one really knew when the first key piece would come along. Luckily, they only had to wait a few months, selecting John Collins with the 19th pick in the 2017 draft. The Wake Forrest product has improved in every year since; now, the question on everyone’s mind is if the Hawks will re-sign Collins. His future in Atlanta is hanging in the balance. Could he really be worth a max contract, or will he receive closer to the $90 million deal the Hawks offered last offseason?
NBAYardbarker

ESPN also recognizes the Hawks as one of the best NBA teams entering the 2021-2022 season

With the 2020-2021 NBA season officially in the books, it’s already time to start looking at next season. Last week, Bleacher Report and ESPN each released their first edition of power rankings for 2021-2022. I already talked about the respect Bleacher Report gave the Hawks, ranking them fourth, behind only the Bucks, Nets, and Jazz. ESPN wasn’t quite as bullish on Atlanta, but they still had them well inside the top ten, clocking in at #8. Here was their reasoning:
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks Summer League schedule announced

The NBA Summer League will return to Las Vegas in August after being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020. Today, the NBA released the schedule, and the Hawks will play as follows in a short turnaround from Thursday’s NBA Draft:. Sunday, Aug. 8 vs. Boston Celtics, 4 pm ET,...
NBASportsnet.ca

Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry highlight the top 10 NBA free agents of 2021

At one point hailed as a game-changing free-agent class with the possibility of more than a few franchise-altering stars available, the 2021 free agent class isn’t nearly that. But it does feature plenty of options for players to improve themselves -- if even moderately. There is, at the top of...
NBAEmory Wheel

The Hawks’ NBA 2K team saw growth during the pandemic

Almost 18 months ago, the world of professional sports was forced to adapt along with the entertainment industry to the coronavirus pandemic. While sports leagues such as the NBA, MLB and NCAA shut down competition, there was one league that kept going: the NBA 2K League. With little-to-no content shown...
NBAPounding The Rock

Determining the face of each NBA franchise- Hawks

Bob Pettit was drafted 2nd overall in 1954 by the Milwaukee Hawks. In his first season, he was the Rookie of the Year. In his second season, Bob was the league’s rebounding leader. He spent his entire career with the Hawks transitioning with them to St. Louis in his second...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy