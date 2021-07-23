Cancel
West Virginia leaders unsure how effective a national drug settlement will be to combat opioid epidemic

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.Va. (WTRF) – A potential national settlement deal with big U.S. drug distribution companies has raised hopes help could come to places like opioid-ravaged West Virginia. The priority list for Prestera Center goes beyond the mental health and addiction treatment services it provides. The nonprofit group has crumbling roofs and parking lots, broadband glitches and technology challenges. But West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has so far resisted sharing in the five billion dollars Johnson & Johnson would contribute under the potential deal.

Healthncpolicywatch.org

Tentative opioid lawsuit settlement announced as deaths from drug overdose climb

Cities and county governments are in line to receive most of North Carolina’s share of the $26 billion opioid lawsuit settlement announced this week. A bipartisan group of state attorneys general agreed to settle lawsuits with drug maker Johnson & Johnson and drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The three distributors together will pay $21 billion over 18 years, and the Johnson & Johnson would pay $5 billion over nine years, with $3.7 billion paid in the first three years.
Erie County, PAyourerie

National opioid epidemic rises in the nation

A national epidemic overshadowed by the pandemic is sweeping the country. Painkiller prescriptions may be down from 2016, but opioid drug use continues in a big way. “This is not just an addict problem, this is an entire community problem,” said Vicki Church, Recovery Specialist at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor.
Healthwdiy.org

States Are Near A $26 Billion Opioid Settlement With Drug Distributors

A landmark national opioid settlement now being finalized would provide as much as $26 billion to states and communities struggling to respond to the opioid crisis. That's according to a team of attorneys representing governments involved in the litigation who briefed reporters Tuesday. Sources have told NPR a final deal...
Wisconsin Statewwisradio.com

Wisconsin To Receive $400M As Part Of National Opioid Settlement

Wisconsin’s share of the national opioid settlement is expected to be about $400 million. The three largest drug distribution companies and drug maker Johnson and Johnson agreed Wednesday to a settlement worth a total of $26 billion. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the money will improve the state’s ability to address the opioid epidemic. As part of the agreement, Johnson and Johnson will stop selling opioids.
Healthtreatmentmagazine.com

West Virginia’s Baffling New Opioid Law

Despite being ground zero for America’s overdose crisis, the state has moved to tie up its syringe exchanges in red tape. West Virginia, the epicenter of America’s overdose epidemic, has taken a significant step backward in its ability to deal with the crisis and its fallout. On July 15, U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers denied an injunction that would have halted the implementation of a new law placing significant restrictions on syringe services programs (SSPs) in the state.
Petswvpublic.org

Songbird Deaths And Combating The Opioid Crisis This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a quick response team program has been introduced to the rural county of Wayne to help combat the opioid crisis. Also, we speak with Ethan Barton, the wildlife disease specialist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, to discuss the latest on why a growing number of birds across the mid-Atlantic are becoming sick or even dying.
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Virginia could receive $530M from $26B opioids settlement

Deal with drug distributors, Johnson & Johnson announced by states attorneys general. Virginia is expected to receive about $530 million as part of a $26 billion settlement that the nation’s three primary drug distributors and pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson reached Wednesday with the states that would release the companies from legal liability in the opioid crisis.
Philadelphia, PAyourconroenews.com

Philadelphia files suit over national opioid settlement

In the first big challenge to the proposed $26 billion national opioid settlement, the Philadelphia district attorney on Thursday sued Pennsylvania’s attorney general over the deal, saying the city stands to get only a pittance to cope with an epidemic that is killing more than 1,000 people a year. With...
PoliticsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Daniel Cameron: Historic settlement brings hope in Commonwealth’s fight against opioid epidemic

After long and hard-fought negotiations, I was proud to announce a historic agreement with opioid companies for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic that has ravaged Kentucky communities for more than a decade. The agreement will return more than $460 million to the Commonwealth and provide state and local governments with substantial funds to help Kentuckians who struggle with addiction by supporting opioid abatement programs.
Kentucky Statewvih.com

Kentucky To Share In National Drug Settlement

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the state will receive $460 million in a settlement with four pharmaceutical companies for what Cameron said was their role in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic. The settlement is part of a $26 billion national agreement with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, the nation’s...

