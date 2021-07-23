West Virginia leaders unsure how effective a national drug settlement will be to combat opioid epidemic
W.Va. (WTRF) – A potential national settlement deal with big U.S. drug distribution companies has raised hopes help could come to places like opioid-ravaged West Virginia. The priority list for Prestera Center goes beyond the mental health and addiction treatment services it provides. The nonprofit group has crumbling roofs and parking lots, broadband glitches and technology challenges. But West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has so far resisted sharing in the five billion dollars Johnson & Johnson would contribute under the potential deal.www.wtrf.com
Comments / 1