West Virginia leaders unsure how effective a national drug settlement will be to combat opioid epidemic

Despite being ground zero for America’s overdose crisis, the state has moved to tie up its syringe exchanges in red tape. West Virginia, the epicenter of America’s overdose epidemic, has taken a significant step backward in its ability to deal with the crisis and its fallout. On July 15, U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers denied an injunction that would have halted the implementation of a new law placing significant restrictions on syringe services programs (SSPs) in the state.