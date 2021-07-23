Hastings ad agency works a 24-hour shift to help out a nonprofit organization
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - IdeaBank Marketing is helping out a client during their inaugural event called “Ideathon.”. Sherma Jones, co-owner and creative director for IdeaBank Marketing, said the event is where creative minds come together for 24 hours to create a marketing tool for a nonprofit organization. Out of the 11 applicants for Ideathon, the ad agency ultimately chose the Mutlicultural Coalition.www.ksnblocal4.com
Comments / 0