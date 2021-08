Lana Love’s passion for music began to make itself known at a very early age – by four she was obsessed with ‘Phantom of The Opera’ and by the age of seven, she’d written her first song. As a teen, she was a performer in several musical productions by Disney and Nickelodeon and she later studied music at the University of Florida and the American Music Theater and Dramatic Academy in New York. Now a fully- fledged artist – singer/songwriter, pianist and musician – she’ll drop her self-titled EP on October 1, but ahead of its release, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere the video for her latest single “Ego Go.”