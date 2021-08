Ferrari cars have been added to Fortnite, and one of the Epic quests this week requires you to complete Ferrari Time Trials. The Ferrari 296 GTB has replaced the Whiplash, and it’s not that hard to drive because it’s basically just a model swap. The Time Trials themselves aren’t very difficult either, so you shouldn’t have a hard time getting this challenge done. The hardest part is finding where to start the Ferrari Time Trials and finding one of the cars for yourself in the first place. Here’s how to complete Ferrari Time Trials in Fortnite.