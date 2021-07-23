Cancel
Abandoned Horses Rescued, Moved to East Texas Sanctuary

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral horses rescued after years of neglect are being brought back to health in East Texas thanks to the work of animal rescue organizations. Seven Paso Fino mares and two fouls are being treated at the Black Beauty Ranch sanctuary near the Henderson County city of Murchison after suffering severe neglect and starvation, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

