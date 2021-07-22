Out of Line

Some indie games combine existing formulas to create a truly stand-out experience and this is the case with the delightful Trigger Witch. Trigger Witch has you play as Colette who's on a mission to bring peace to her kingdom after a shifty individual appears. The story isn't all that engaging but I did enjoy the dialogue scenes which are full of silly conversations and strong personality types. Plus, if you're playing a game called Trigger Witch for its story, you're doing it wrong. Anyway, this is by the same developers as the cute Reverie and it follows a similar Zelda-like setup where you explore an overworld then try your best to conquer dungeons. Meanwhile, the core gameplay is exactly what you'd expect from a twin-stick shooter where you run around with the left stick and aim your equipped firearm with the right. Why witches need guns is beyond me but it's funny nonetheless, especially watching the environments fill with blood splatters as you shoot the enemies which are actually quite cute for the most part. It's a crazy formula that in the end, works out impressively well.