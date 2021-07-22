Out of Line
2D puzzle platformers are a dime a dozen so let's give Out of Line a go and see if it has what it takes to stand out in the crowded genre. Within the past 15 years, there have been so many indie puzzle platformers that it's absurd. So, it takes a lot for one to be worthwhile, especially considering how much choice there is out there. Plus, you could always play classics like LIMBO, Braid, and Thomas Was Alone if you haven't already and to be frank, these titles are generally far more enjoyable than most similar games that have released since.
