Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Out of Line

By A.J. Maciejewski
videochums.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article2D puzzle platformers are a dime a dozen so let's give Out of Line a go and see if it has what it takes to stand out in the crowded genre. Within the past 15 years, there have been so many indie puzzle platformers that it's absurd. So, it takes a lot for one to be worthwhile, especially considering how much choice there is out there. Plus, you could always play classics like LIMBO, Braid, and Thomas Was Alone if you haven't already and to be frank, these titles are generally far more enjoyable than most similar games that have released since.

videochums.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Mighty Switch Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Check out every Half-Life 2 level lined up together as one mega map

If you're not familiar with Noclip (the website, not the documentaries), I have a treat for you. Coded and maintained by creator "Jasper", Noclip.website contains versions of game levels that you can fly around in 3D to take a closer peek at. The site features a heck of a lot of Nintendo games (and some Dark Souls), but Jasper has also shared a bit of toying with Half-Life 2's levels. They've recently stitched together (almost) all of HL2's levels to do a bit of a flythrough showing off how they look all lined up in space together. Surprisingly decent, it turns out.
Video Gamesvideochums.com

Trigger Witch

Some indie games combine existing formulas to create a truly stand-out experience and this is the case with the delightful Trigger Witch. Trigger Witch has you play as Colette who's on a mission to bring peace to her kingdom after a shifty individual appears. The story isn't all that engaging but I did enjoy the dialogue scenes which are full of silly conversations and strong personality types. Plus, if you're playing a game called Trigger Witch for its story, you're doing it wrong. Anyway, this is by the same developers as the cute Reverie and it follows a similar Zelda-like setup where you explore an overworld then try your best to conquer dungeons. Meanwhile, the core gameplay is exactly what you'd expect from a twin-stick shooter where you run around with the left stick and aim your equipped firearm with the right. Why witches need guns is beyond me but it's funny nonetheless, especially watching the environments fill with blood splatters as you shoot the enemies which are actually quite cute for the most part. It's a crazy formula that in the end, works out impressively well.
Hobbiesgeekculture.co

‘Dustbiters’ Packs Post-Apocalyptic Mayhem of Mad Max Into A Card Game

Launching 2 August 2021, Dustbiters is a brand new Kickstarter card game that channels all the vehicular destruction from Mad Max in one place. With a playtime of about 20 minutes, Dustbiters is a straightforward hand management and relative movement game reminiscent of Get Bit. While there isn’t a plastic...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Runestrike CCG Beginners Guide and Tips

Runestrike is an online turn-based strategy game that offers quick play and deep strategy built on straightforward mechanics. In the world of Runestrike, the player will experience the battle between the mortal champions against ancient gods. You can install the game from your respective app stores to build decks, level up the champions, and enjoy challenging single-player or PVP games. If a player wants to understand the basic mechanics of the game, read our Runestrike CCG beginners guide.
Video Gamesvideochums.com

B.ARK: Bio-Interstellar ARK

The Nintendo Switch library is full of great shoot 'em ups so let's enter the Bio-Interstellar ARK and see how this furry shmup holds up. B.ARK: Bio-Interstellar ARK has you play as either a puppy named Barker 🐶, cat named Felicity 🐱, bunny named Marv 🐰, or bear named Lucio 🐻. The solar system is conquered by the nefarious Dark Tide forces which are composed of all sorts of sea creatures so after evacuating the Earth, our all-animal cast is tasked with reclaiming the solar system and must work alongside a helpful human. The fact that you fight sea life immediately reminded me of the Darius series although, to be frank, B.ARK certainly isn't anywhere near as fine-tuned or enjoyable. Thankfully, its delightful cast of animal chums are very cute and have fun-to-read dialogue, unique weapons and abilities, and they even have their own unlockable cutscenes that are surprisingly heartfelt which helps add some motivation to the campaign.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Eldest Souls Review: Soulslike Lite

Boss battles can be a game’s most climactic moment, often culminating an intense fight that puts your skills to the test. Well, what if you had a game that only had boss battles? Eldest Souls says hello. Read our review. The review is based on the PC version. It's also...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Tune into LaunchPad #5 for an exclusive Playdigious game reveal alongside Android gameplay for Northgard

You might already be aware that our digital event, LaunchPad #5, is taking place on 12-13th August. For those who aren't familiar, it will boast plenty of reveals, trailers and gameplay for a variety of mobile games. While it's not until next week, we've got a few items to tease ahead of time to whet appetites for the streams themselves. Today, we've got two pieces of Playdigious news to share with you.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Titan Slayer: Roguelike RPG Review

In the last few years, games in the “rogue” genre have obtained greater significance and acclaim in gaming. As such, mobile gaming remains an excellent platform for these titles. Randomly-generated assets and short, developing runs make for easy access on the go. Titan Slayer: Roguelike Strategy Game by developer Dreamplay Games wraps all of these elements into an engaging and gothic-inspired package.
Video Gamesvideochums.com

SkyDrift Infinity

Some gamers prefer flight simulators while others enjoy arcade racers so for folks who are in column B like me, here's SkyDrift Infinity. A decade ago, a highly underrated flight-based racing game called SkyDrift debuted for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In fact, I enjoyed it so much that it took top spot on my Top 10 Download Only Hidden Gems on PlayStation 3 list. Now, those unfortunate souls who missed out on this excellent racer can enjoy it on more modern machines with the upgraded version that is SkyDrift Infinity.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Kitaria Fables is a Delightfully Cute Action-RPG

As someone who is an absolute sucker for cats, I can’t help but be curious about Kitaria Fables. The action-RPG is developed by Twin Hearts and published by PQube, seems to have quite a lot going for it. With a mix of farming, questing, and good old fashioned brawling, Kitaria Fables looks to scratch multiple itches when it launches on September 2.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play co-op in Toodee and Topdee

Toodee and Topdee is a puzzle platformer with a dimensional twist. While there are two characters, they each exist in a different dimension or angle, allowing them to influence each puzzle in unique ways. The game can be played in co-op with a friend, but it’s unclear how you do that. This article outlines exactly how you can team up with a friend and tackle some mind-bending puzzles.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Get a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Tetris Theme With Tetris 99

Tetris 99’s Maximus Cup is back and with it, players have the opportunity to earn a Skyward Sword theme for the game. Yes, “earn”, so you can get you hands on the theme no matter how bad you are at this Nintendo Switch puzzler, you just might have to play more matches. You’ll have to be quick, though, the Maximus cup runs from August 6th to August 9th and you’ll need a Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription (which gives you Tetris 99 for free) to participate.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

The Ascent Gameplay 4K – Reviews 78% Mostly Positive (Steam)

Swedish developer, Neon Giant released their twin-stick shooter The Ascent last week, and so far the reception has been pretty good for this cyberpunk themed new IP. Published by Curve Digital, The Ascent came in as a day one Xbox Game Pass game for Xbox consoles and PC. It also released via Steam. The game offers some 15-20 hours or more gameplay, and is playable as a solo or co-op experience. The game pass deal is pretty ideal for those on a budget, but the game itself comes in at less than £25 which we think is a steal all things considered. If we look at the reviews on Steam, the game has a mostly positive rating with 78% of 3654 reviews leaning towards a favourable experience (that’s 2850 positive reviews). The average pro review median is just over 7/10 with user reviews following suit, albeit slightly higher (looking at metacritic ratings). We think The Ascent deserves a sequel and hopefully Neon Giant can expand the universe more and add additional gameplay features. In the meantime, if you’re on the fence, then take a look at some gameplay videos from the PC version running max settings and 4K with Ray Tracing enabled. DLSS set to Ultra Quality pre-set (RTX 3090).
Video Gamesvg247.com

The eFootball coming this autumn is basically a demo

Konami has revealed more details about the initial launch of eFootball. In case you missed it, Konami announced last month that it’s renaming its football series PES to eFootball, and making it free-to-play. The game’s initial launch is set for sometime this autumn, with a subset of features and a handful of teams.
Video Gamespsu.com

Hunter’s Arena Legends Full Trophy List Confirmed

The full list of Hunter’s Arena Legends Trophies have been confirmed following news that the game will be available as part of the PS Plus August 2021 free games lineup. Legendary Hunter (Platinum) Unlock every Trophy. The Wealthy (Bronze) Acquire 150,000 Gold. Overspending (Bronze) Spend 20,000 Gold. Waste Yard (Bronze)
FIFAPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch gets lit in October: Ori, Metroid Dread, Super Monkey Ball

The month of October, 2021 is a magical time for Nintendo Switch gamers. In that month, a wide variety of different sorts of games will launch. In that month, a set of top-tier exciting games will launch. In the month of October in the year 2021, Nintendo Switch will be the console to have if you’re all about the most … Continue reading
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Review

When he first published The Witcher in 1986, Andrzej Sapkowski would never have expected his first novel to do so well. Ignoring the success of the book franchise, his works have spawned three main-series video games, one spin-off card game, a critically acclaimed TV show and now The Witcher: Monster Slayer, an augmented reality (AR) game that racked a million downloads in its first week, pulling $500,000 in sales. Not bad for a first novel!

Comments / 0

Community Policy