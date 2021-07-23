Sean Penn Demands Watergate Series Staff Gets COVID Vaccine Before Returning

As the world returns to a bit of normalcy after a rough pandemic, there undoubtedly will be growing pains. One major problem that has come to the forefront today is the decision on vaccinations for employees. Many major television companies have recently been asking the question should vaccinations be mandatory for cast and crew. The NFL started off the storm this morning by announcing a new rule which would effectively forfeit games and pay for players if a team were to have an outbreak among unvaccinated employees. Sean Penn (Into the Wild) added to the raging fire by giving an ultimatum for his new show, Gaslit. Either everyone on set is vaccinated, or he is not coming to work.