Sean Penn Demands Watergate Series Staff Gets COVID Vaccine Before Returning

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Penn is refusing to return to work on Gaslight, a new Starz series about the Watergate scandal unless everyone on the production gets a coronavirus vaccine. Penn's demand comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues raging in Los Angeles, where indoor mask-wearing has been mandated again. Penn offered to oversee the vaccination effort for free himself through his Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) nonprofit.

