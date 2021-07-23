Sean Penn Demands Watergate Series Staff Gets COVID Vaccine Before Returning
Sean Penn is refusing to return to work on Gaslight, a new Starz series about the Watergate scandal unless everyone on the production gets a coronavirus vaccine. Penn's demand comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues raging in Los Angeles, where indoor mask-wearing has been mandated again. Penn offered to oversee the vaccination effort for free himself through his Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) nonprofit.popculture.com
