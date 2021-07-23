Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Spartanburg by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Spartanburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN POLK AND NORTHEASTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM EDT At 1035 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Columbus, or 4 miles north of Lake Bowen, moving south at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Boiling Springs SC, Inman, Lake Bowen, USC Upstate, Mayo, Green Creek and Fingerville. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayo, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Fingerville, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Inman, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Boiling Springs Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles prepares to compete in balance beam final

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will confront her fears Tuesday and return to competition in the balance beam final, after she shocked the world by withdrawing from several competitions to focus on her mental health. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, looked focused and relaxed during a...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy