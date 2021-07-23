Special Weather Statement issued for Spartanburg by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Spartanburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN POLK AND NORTHEASTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM EDT At 1035 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Columbus, or 4 miles north of Lake Bowen, moving south at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Boiling Springs SC, Inman, Lake Bowen, USC Upstate, Mayo, Green Creek and Fingerville. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
