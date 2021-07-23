Architect helps A’s envision what a Las Vegas ballpark could offer
Oakland Athletics’ President Dave Kaval has repeatedly said the availability of land in Southern Nevada is one of the area’s biggest strengths for luring the team here. That point was made again this week as Kaval, team owner John Fisher and architect Brad Schrock were part of the team’s fourth trip to the Las Vegas Valley. The visit wrapped up Thursday, and team officials are again leaving with the excitement of the possibilities still in play.www.reviewjournal.com
