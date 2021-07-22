Cancel
Energy Industry

New Jersey Amps Up Fight Against Beachside Towns Opposed to Offshore Wind

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffshore wind farm developers are finding one more thing in common with the fossil fuel industry: community backlash on both sides of the Atlantic. Much like the resistance to fracking in parts of the U.S. and the U.K., oceanfront towns have fought against power lines running ashore from wind farms, even as the massive turbines themselves are mostly out of sight. In a dramatic move Thursday, New Jersey’s Democratic Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation that strips coastal communities of the right to block buried power lines for projects like Orsted A/S’s Ocean Wind 1 off the state’s coast.

