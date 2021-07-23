Man identified in Sangamon fatal crash that sent 3 others to hospital
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Virden man is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Sangamon County. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:08 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 4 just south of Divernon Road, when a 17-year-old male was traveling northbound on IL 4 and made an attempt to pass a vehicle in front of him and collided head on with a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.www.wandtv.com
