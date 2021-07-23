Nebraska now faces $101.6 million shortfall in state budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska now faces a projected $101.6 million budget shortfall despite a surge in tax collections, largely because of a new tax credit for property owners that grows when state tax revenues increase. The boost in revenue will mean a bigger tax credit for homeowners and a record-high rainy-day fund for the state, but could mean a tighter general fund budget. The numbers were released at a meeting between legislative leaders and budget officials. Nebraska ended its fiscal year last month with $5.959 billion in tax collections, nearly $1 billion more than projected. But under state law, all of the excess money will be split between property tax credits and the state’s cash reserve, also known as the rainy-day fund.