LETTER: George H. Russell

As Walker County Historical Commission Restoration Specialist Emeritus, I have always stood by to provide guidance on the restoration of historic buildings, pro-bono. The fact is that in 1987, Morris Waller, the Chairman of the Robert A. Josey Foundation became obsessed with calling for the demolition of the Scout Lodge, due to some rotten logs and a worn out roof. When I found out about this attack against one of our few remaining Nationally Significant Landmarks, I gathered my crew of preservation experts and we began replacing the rotten logs and then installed a "lifetime" metal roof, that should never have to be replaced during the rest of this century.