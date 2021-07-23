Cancel
Warren, OH

Warren council member encourages community to speak up with violence concerns, information

By Erin Simonek
WFMJ.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs shootings happen throughout three consecutive days in Warren, one city council member is encouraging residents to speak up about their concerns. "They're not sure if this could be somebody that lives right next door to them, down the street or it could be somebody from Youngstown or another city," said Ward 2 Councilman, Al Novak. "Some of the people are afraid. "What did I really see, is it worth it?"

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 1

