Record Rainfall Blamed for Setting Back Pothole Repair Efforts in Dunkirk
Our unusually wet July has set back efforts to fix numerous potholes throughout the City of Dunkirk. That's according to City DPW Director Randy Woodbury, who addressed the issue during the public portion of this week's Common Council meeting. Woodbury says crews are behind in their pothole repairs due to three major rainfall events that have occurred this month, causing oversaturation of the ground and roads...chautauquatoday.com
