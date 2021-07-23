NYC woman, 61, bludgeoned with a kitchen pot on city street, cops say
The New York City Police Department posted a dramatic video on Thursday that they say shows a 61-year-old woman being bludgeoned with a cooking pot on a street in Harlem. Police said in a tweet that the attackers stole cash, credit cards and the woman's walker. The victim was brought to the ground by one attacker and then another appeared to start whaling on her with the pot. A man in a white shirt appears to hover nearby.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 8