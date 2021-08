When it comes to finances, we are all pretty clueless. It can be hard to understand the differences between a Roth IRA, savings bonds, and stocks. It seems like there are so many different options when it comes to how we can invest our money that many of us just choose not to invest at all. It can be so confusing to figure out where the next million dollar deal can happen, especially when it comes to new tech. Can a Bitcoin bull run fuel your startup?