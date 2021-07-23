Cancel
Charles Town Results Thursday July 22nd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 11 days ago

6th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.300, 46.380, 1:12.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.070. Winner: B G, 5, by Successful Appeal-Shesagrumptoo. Scratched: Rocket Appeal. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Bubba Grump124421-½1-½1-21-2¼A. Lopez2.40. Brother Corbin124115-13-½4-1½2-1G. Larrosa7.00. Youthinkthatsfunny120656-16-2½5-23-½R. Latchman2.60. Social Chic120882-1½2-3½2-14-1½A. Bocachica2.20. Moss Boss119339995-¾J. Montano23.90. Macy's Boy118994-14-½3-16-2¼F. Peltroche12.80. Out...

Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Wednesday August 4th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1King's Reckoning (L), 120G. Rodriguez4-1-4Christi Flores7/2. 2Talk Less (L), 119L. Rivera3-1-8Eddie Clouston9/2. 3Go Hippo Go (L), 120A. Ramgeet4-6-4Cally Herrington15/1. 4Appealing Groom (L), 119A. Flores6-6-4Devan Ewell, Sr.50/1. 5Towards the Light (L), 120L. Hernandez1-2-3Wilfrido Montano8/1. 6Stevis Man (L), 120G. Lagunes2-1-4Jake Radosevich7/5. 7Toro de Toro (L), 120R. Barrios5-3-5Wilfrido...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Finger Lakes Early Entries, Monday August 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Awesome Debate (L), 112O. Hernandez Moreno1-2-6Bruce Brown. 2Fair Regis (L), 122A. Worrie5-1-2Jeffrey Englehart. 3Party in the Raine (L), 122L. Perez3-1-2Christopher Progno. 4Treatherlikestar (L), 122O. Gomez2-2-2Michael Ferraro. 5Lune Lake (L), 122J. Davila, Jr.1-6-1Chris Englehart. 2nd-$12,600, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thistledown Early Entries, Thursday August 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 5Cash Up Front (L), 119F. Salazar Becerra1-4-9Jose Romero. 6Bati Bati (L), 119A. Bracho5-4-3Jose Bracho, Jr. 2nd-$16,600, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1My Pink Baby Bird (L), 119.7-3-7Richard Vickers. 2Sweet Chelsea (L), 119.4-6-3Richard Genovese. 3High Cupper...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Finger Lakes-5-Add

5th_$12,600, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear. Off 3:06. Time 1:07.15. Fast. Also Ran_Ohmygollymsmolly, Lexsoya, Grassmiss. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-1-2-1) 4 Correct Paid $272.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $24.87. Daily Double (2-1) paid $37.60. Exacta (1-2) paid $36.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-6-3) paid $15.87. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $39.25.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sunray Park Results Saturday

1st_$8,800, mdn cl, 3YO up, 4f, clear. 1 (1) Mirandas Miracle (J.Ruiz) 1 (1) Mirandas Miracle (J.Ruiz) 1 (1) Mirandas Miracle (J.Ruiz) 1 (1) Mirandas Miracle (J.Ruiz) 1 (1) Mirandas Miracle (J.Ruiz) 1 (1) Mirandas Miracle (J.Ruiz) 3 (3) Jr Little Regard (M.Estrada)5.604.20. Off 1:02. Time 2:02.00. Fast. Also Ran_Mirandas...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Entries, Wednesday

1st_$18,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$21,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$20,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$19,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Miss Jasser126La Altenita126. Get Over It126Brandywine Babe126. Everybody's Pal121Misbehaving Lady121. Maryevil121Leftatthealtar119. 5th_$25,000, , 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. Lavery123Diesel121. Shoo Shine118Why Why Paul Why126.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Results Monday August 2nd, 2021

1st-$23,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 48.040, 1:14.810, 1:42.340, 00.000, 1:46.770. Trainer: Edward Coletti, Jr. Winner: CH F, 4, by Talent Search-Dancing Sparks. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Sour Mash119421-41-51-61-101-18¼C. Gilardo5.803.802.201.90. Creative Joy121234-23-22-22-12-¾A. Salgado15.205.8023.10. Reach for Thestars124655-54-13-hd3-13-¾D. Haddock2.401.20. Hilltop Honey12656665-34-34-8¾L....
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$11,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, clear. Off 2:30. Time 1:46.94. Fast. Scratched_Pasion Azteca, Viserion Ice. Also Ran_Money Point. Exacta (2-4) paid $5.60. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$42,000, alc, 3YO up (NW4 L), 6f. 2nd_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$20,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L X), 1mi. Ijustwantahavefun122Miracles Take Time122. Elusive Justice119Taperinea118. Nighttime Justice122Ocelia122. Too Crowded119Carmella Key122. 5th_$36,000, alc, 2YO (NW2 L X), 5½f. Mowins114Holy Justice111. Tough...
Delaware Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Delaware Park Early Entries, Saturday August 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Estilo Diferente , 118E. Lopez2-x-xJuan Arriagada. 4Still My Babe , 118R. Alvarado, Jr.3-x-xCathal Lynch. 2nd-$12,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Keeping the Peace , 122V. Rosales1-5-9Robert Leaf, Jr. 2Dr Harlan (L), 122D. Centeno4-5-4Bernardo Lopez. 3Saratoga Wildcat (L),...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results PID-4-Add

4th_$15,650, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy. Off 6:06. Time 1:41.38. Fast. Scratched_Charlita. Also Ran_Spin Class, Dominant Stranger, Treasure the Storm, Prairie Citizen, La Reina Del Norte, Moms Love, Estellina. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $128.15. Daily Double (6-9) paid $196.20. Exacta (9-11) paid $85.80. $0.1 Superfecta (9-11-7-6) paid $123.88. $0.5 Trifecta (9-11-7) paid $87.95.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs

1st_$6,825, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 7:38. Time 1:14.40. Fast. Also Ran_Road Romeo, Conquest Hot Humor, Clifton Beach. $0.2 Triactor (1-3-6) paid $4.00. $1 Exactor (1-3) paid $12.70. Quinella (1-3) paid $8.50. $0.2 Superfecta (1-3-6-5) paid $13.54. TOT $683,622. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Hastings Park

1st_$40,071, stk, 3 & 4YO F, 1 1/16mi, hazy. Off 5:03. Time 1:43.36. Fast. Exactor (2-1) paid $3.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Saturday: Avon Park AA team wins pair

LAUREL, Miss. — After going 2-0 in pool play on Friday, Avon Park continued its win streak into bracket play. The Red Devils utilized big innings to mount a comeback win over Georgia 9-7 and cruise by North Carolina 9-3 in the Division II AA Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

