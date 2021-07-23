Charles Town Results Thursday July 22nd, 2021

1st_$18,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$21,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$20,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$19,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Miss Jasser126La Altenita126. Get Over It126Brandywine Babe126. Everybody's Pal121Misbehaving Lady121. Maryevil121Leftatthealtar119. 5th_$25,000, , 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. Lavery123Diesel121. Shoo Shine118Why Why Paul Why126.