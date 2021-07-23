Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

By Andrew Reiner
Game Informer Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"What games should I get for my PlayStation 5?" This is the question we've been asked the most since Sony's new generation of gaming arrived last November. People want to see what games are the best showpieces of PlayStation 5's power, and also which ones take their beloved medium to new heights. Although the PlayStation 5 is still in its infancy, it has already amassed a nice library of games, including a few titles that you can't play anywhere else.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Sony Playstation#Bluepoint Games#Souls Games#Polish#Dualsense#Yakuza#Dragon#Ichiban#Call Of Duty#Warzone#Black Ops#Valhalla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Capcom
Related
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Summer Sale on Xbox – Up to 80% off a selection from the catalog

Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One receive the long-awaited summer sales. Until next August 5 you will find a selection of titles below their usual price, which will help you discover new experiences of all kinds. We remind you that to access the promotion it is not necessary to meet any requirements: any Xbox Live member can take advantage of them.
Video Gamespsu.com

All Free PS Plus PS4 Games In 2021

All Free PS4 PS Plus Games In 2021, PS Plus Games 2021, – PlayStation Plus looks set to have a great year in 2021, offering up subscribers a wide range of top quality PlayStation 4 games for free. From Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Greedfall and more, we have put together all of the free PS4 PS Plus games in 2021. Don’t forget to check out our complete list of every single PS Plus game released to date, too. For further reading, you can also check out every PS5 Plus game that has been released in 2021 as well.
FIFAthexboxhub.com

Up Next: The 10 games you should be playing on your Xbox in August 2021

Accepted wisdom is that August is a shoddy month, full of games that are too scared to launch in the FIFA and COD wasteland. Everyone’s still hungover from E3 and the sun is out, too, so no one is playing games, right. Right?. Stick a Family Fortunes-style ‘Nuh-uh’ here, as...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends battle royale arrives in August on PS4 and PS5, will be on PS Plus

The State of Play last Thursday left us a good amount of news regarding the next releases for PS4 and PS5, among which he obviously stood out, Deathloop, its main protagonist. However, there were other minor announcements that are also worth taking a look at, and one of them is Hunter’s Arena: Legends, a battle royale of oriental origin that will arrive in August on both consoles and whose download will be free for all PS Plus subscribers.
TennisPosted by
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Accidentally Revealed August’s PS Plus Games

PlayStation has accidentally revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August. And, oops that's unfortunate but hey-ho at least we now know the free games to expect and can make room to play them. So how about we get on with it?. As Eurogamer reports, the original post on the PlayStation...
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Three excellent Xbox games are now free to play

This week’s Xbox Free Play Days titles include games about slaughter, survival, and simians. There’s an excellent lineup of freebies available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this weekend. First up is Ubisoft’s stylish ‘Art of Battle’ combat game, For Honor. The game is often overlooked...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Jade Raymond-led studio is reportedly developing a live service PlayStation game

The Jade Raymond-led Haven Entertainment will reportedly be making an online live service game for PlayStation consoles. This new information comes by way of Italian publication Multiplayer.IT earlier today on July 21 (and was first picked up on by VGC). According to the Italy-based outlet, this new information comes from recruiters working with Haven Entertainment, who is recruiting for an online games-as-a-service title.
Video GamesPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 new multiplayer video games to play this summer

Summer is here and temperatures are peaking across the country – which means it’s the perfect time to stay inside and play video games with your friends. We’re still a few months away from the major Triple-A releases of 2021 – Battlefield 2042 and Guardians of the Galaxy in October, followed by Forza Horizon 5, a new wave of Pokemon games and GTA V on next-gen consoles in November – but there are a few notable releases dropping this summer, including a handful of exciting new multiplayer titles.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hotfix addresses inability to use permanent boosters

Ubisoft has released an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update designed to solve a problem that was stopping players from using boosters they’d purchased. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla microtransactions were introduced about a month after the game’s launch, enabling players to purchase permanent XP and Silver boosts. “We deployed a hotfix to address...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Huge PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 1,000 Games For A Limited Time

Steam users aren’t the only gamers able to celebrate summer with an onslaught of heavily discounted titles. As of today, Sony’s massive PlayStation sale to coincide with rising temperatures has kicked off, bringing with it potentially huge savings on some of the best digital entertainment money can buy. As expected, the amount of damage control one is able to maintain for their wallet will vary wildly depending on individual choice, with newer games naturally receiving far more modest price reductions than those that have already been sitting on store shelves for months or years.
Video Gamesgtplanet.net

PlayStation Summer Sale Brings Up To 80% Discounts on Racing Games

The latest sale in the PlayStation Store is now with us, and racing game fans will find plenty to like among the thousands of titles, DLCs, and in-game currency/item discounts. Running through to August 18, this deal period is known as the PlayStation Summer Sale. Players can see up to...
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Miraisens Joins PlayStation®5 Partner Program, Launches 3DHaptics For Games On PlayStation®5 And Windows

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miraisens today announced it has joined Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation®5 (PS5™) Tools and Middleware Program as an officially licensed partner for its 3DHaptics for Games developer solutions. Miraisens's middleware replaces complicated programming and delivers superior movement and tactile haptics with real-time testing. In short, Miraisens delivers better haptics with a simpler workflow, in far less iteration time, and it's readying its toolkit for release this fall.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dead Space Remake Exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

EA Motive – the developer of Star Wars squadrons, is working on a remake of Empty space. The news came as part of Electronic Arts’ 2021 EA Play livestream event. EA didn’t announce a release window for the game, but did have a cinematic teaser trailer to show off. A striking point is that the Empty space remake will be exclusive to “next-gen” consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. It will also be released on PCs.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Classic Xbox Titles Among Twelve Games Joining Game Pass

If you’ve been a fan of the Xbox since the original, this latest batch of Game pass titles has a few treats for you. Microsoft announced today that twelve new games will be hitting the service over the next couple weeks. Among them are two classic Xbox titles. Let’s start with the full list.

Comments / 1

Community Policy