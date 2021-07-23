The True Story Behind 'American Horror Stories: Drive In' Is Actually Terrifying

People love stories about serial killers, it’s hard to say why and it’s even harder to comprehend the true nature of it, but folks are drawn to these stories and as a result, so are the actors that take on the roles. There are plenty of serial killer movies that have little if anything to do with a real-life killer, but there are also quite a few that are based on true stories and take on a life of their own. Those stories are perhaps some of the most detestable and disturbing since there’s a possibility that such things really have happened and there is the reality that some of these things did happen in the past, and there were people out there that made them happen. That level of depravity is hard for a lot of people to understand since it tends to take a mind that’s well past the sane mark and a lot of people don’t want to admit that they can entertain such thoughts. But oh, do they enjoy watching the result that comes from such thinking since there are plenty of people that are more than happy to sit down and watch as someone emulates one serial killer or another on screen. In some cases, the actors are so good at what they’re doing that they give people chills. But at the end of the day, it has to be said that a lot of people have a touch of the sickness that it takes to get into this type of material, they just don’t want to own up to it.