Thursday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

To start off our Monday, we are looking at cloudy conditions through the morning. Scattered showers and storms look to develop later today, and will be wide spread across the viewing area. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Cloudy skies will keep us a bit cooler, and northern winds coming in up to 15 miles per hour will also help keep us on the cool side. Later today, clouds will just start to clear out a bit. Temperatures will only reach the 80s for highs around the region and winds will shift a bit, coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph later this afternoon. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking at clearing skies with temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s. Winds will also be on the calm side as we head into tomorrow as well. For our Tuesday, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds, with a few isolated showers spread across the region. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. As we head into the middle of the week, we are looking at a bit at the opposite side of conditions compared to last week. We are now looking to have highs in the 90s with more sunshine than clouds. Triple digits are also looking to make a comeback as we get to the end of the week. We are looking to be in the 100s by Friday, and this could last all weekend. A lot of the warmer temperatures are actually coming from the north of us, which is currently holding a large pocket of warmer temperatures compared to what we are having.