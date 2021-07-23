Cancel
Thursday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect more triple digits to end the week and start the weekend. Moisture will return to the Sierra on Sunday, and we’ll be tracking isolated storms through Tuesday.

Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 2nd

To start off our Monday, we are looking at cloudy conditions through the morning. Scattered showers and storms look to develop later today, and will be wide spread across the viewing area. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Cloudy skies will keep us a bit cooler, and northern winds coming in up to 15 miles per hour will also help keep us on the cool side. Later today, clouds will just start to clear out a bit. Temperatures will only reach the 80s for highs around the region and winds will shift a bit, coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph later this afternoon. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking at clearing skies with temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s. Winds will also be on the calm side as we head into tomorrow as well. For our Tuesday, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds, with a few isolated showers spread across the region. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. As we head into the middle of the week, we are looking at a bit at the opposite side of conditions compared to last week. We are now looking to have highs in the 90s with more sunshine than clouds. Triple digits are also looking to make a comeback as we get to the end of the week. We are looking to be in the 100s by Friday, and this could last all weekend. A lot of the warmer temperatures are actually coming from the north of us, which is currently holding a large pocket of warmer temperatures compared to what we are having.
Marquette, MIUPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/2/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 338 PM EDT MON AUG 2 2021 /238 PM CDT MON AUG 2 2021/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SMOKEY HAZE. LOWS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S BY THE LAKESHORES AND 50S ELSEWHERE. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SMOKEY HAZE. A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 76 TO 85. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE LOW 60S BY LAKE SUPERIOR AND 50S ELSEWHERE. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY...BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY LATE. HIGHS IN THE 80S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 58 TO 70...WARMEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY WEST. HIGHS IN THE 80S. FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 56 TO 65. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE LOW 60S BY THE LAKESHORES AND 50S INLAND. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S.
Environmentfox5atlanta.com

Monday Evening Weather Update

A few overnight showers into Tuesday morning, clouds will be plentiful with temps in the 60s to near 70. An east wind will keep the clouds and risk for showers on Tuesday, highs will be well below the average of 90 as I expect upper 70s to low 80s. Here is the latest update.
Environmentyourcentralvalley.com

Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

It is going to be a hot first half of the week. By the end of the work week, we’ll feel a small cool down, and highs will drop to be just below 100°. Expect 80s in the Sierra this week. It will be much calmer this week, and we won’t have the thunderstorm threat that we had last week.
Environmentfox10phoenix.com

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/2/2021

The Valley could see some really hot days ahead. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Phoenix metro area from Tuesday morning until Wednesday night.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Few showers Tuesday, cool start to August

(WFXR) — Noticeably cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days, but hot conditions are slated to return soon. A low pressure system is riding along a frontal boundary to our south. While this system will help to give us the chance for rain Tuesday, it isn’t expected to be widespread or persistent. Since the low pressure system will stay farther south, better rain chances are forecast for areas along and south of US 58, as well as west of I-77. Rain chances are lower the farther north you go. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast and high temperatures will be in the below-average 70s across Southwest and Central Virginia.
Environmentalaskasnewssource.com

Monday Evening Weather with Tracy

Camp Gold Star Peak groundbreaking ceremony: A group broke ground at Camp Gold Star Peak. The camp will serve as a home base for those participating in programming by the nonprofit Gold Star Peak, Inc.

