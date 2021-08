KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 55-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday when a vehicle struck him at the base on an interstate exit ramp, police said. Kansas City police said a Kia sedan was driving eastbound when the driver apparently lost control, crossed over the south curb of the roadway and struck the unidentified Independence man, who was who had been sitting at the base of an Interstate 435 exit ramp.