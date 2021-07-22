Big Stage: Tri Track Open Mod Series Returns To Star With Big Money On The Line For 10th SBM Classic
(Press Release from Tri-Track Open Modified Series) Over 35 of the best asphalt Modified drivers from across the Northeast will come together at New Hampshire’s Star Speedway this Saturday, July 24. In the third race of the Tri Track Open Modified Series season, the 10th annual SBM Classic, drivers will chase a purse of over $65,000. Tri Track will post the normal purse of just over $40,000, followed by additional bonus funds that will be distributed by racing journalist Kevin Rice and the track, post-race. The race is set to be the highest paying in the history of Star Speedway.racedayct.com
