Lost in Surfside: Theresa Velasquez made mark in music; her parents on neighbors, customers
Julio and Angela Velasquez had lived in Champlain Towers South for nearly a decade. Their daughter, Theresa, came to visit the night it collapsed. Theresa Velasquez flew into Miami from Los Angeles on a Wednesday night to visit her parents. The music-industry executive was looking forward to being in her hometown and seeing her family, friends said. Hours after they were reunited, tragedy struck.www.palmbeachpost.com
Comments / 0