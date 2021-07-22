5 things to do this weekend in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake
Persimmons Bar & Grill staff will be serving burnt ends and brews from Karbach Brewing Company as part of their Persimmons Patio Series. Attendees will enjoy food, drinks, live music and more—all while taking in the restaurant’s view of Grapevine Golf Course. 5-8 p.m. $50 (adults), $25 (children); attendees will pay at the table. 3800 Fairway Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3355. https://www.facebook.com/Persimmons-Bar-Grill-103953334992259/events/colleyville.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0