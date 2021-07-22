5 things to do this weekend in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake

Aug. 3: Trabajo Rustico — Dionicio Rodríguez arrived from Mexico to San Antonio in 1924, and brought with him the art of trabajo rústico, the art of sculpting cement to appear as wood, or rocks. It is believed that San Antonio has more examples of the work by Rodríguez and others than any city in the U.S., although he worked in seven other states, many of the sites listed on the National Register. Patsy Light spent eight years researching him and his work, and wrote the book Capturing Nature, the Cement Sculpture of Dionicio Rodríguez in 2008, lavishly illustrated with Bob Parvin’s images and published by TAMU Press. Her presentation is a sampling of the work featured in this award-winning book.