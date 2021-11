Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Garland County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Brinsfield reports that he was on patrol in the area of Piney Junction November 10, 2021, around 3Am, when he found a white Ford F-150 truck pulling a utility trailer. No tail lights were displayed on the combination and the vehicle was observed driving left of center. Dep. Brinsfield was preparing to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but it quickly turned onto Mountain Pine Road and fled North towards Mountain Pine.

GARLAND COUNTY, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO