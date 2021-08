SAGINAW, MI - At least seven people were shot in a pair of shootings in Saginaw, according to Saginaw County public alerts. Around 11 p.m.. Saturday, Saginaw Police Department officers responded to an incident where “at least” four people were shot in the 2700 block of Lynnwood Avenue, according to the media alert. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Michigan State Police are handling the incident and more information is forthcoming in a news release, said Lt. Kim Vetter, spokeswoman for MSP.