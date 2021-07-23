Tokyo Olympics: Day One Prelims Heat Sheets Posted; Six Events on Slate
Tokyo Olympics: Day One Prelims Heat Sheets Posted; Six Events on Slate. The heat sheets for the first day of prelims action at the Tokyo Olympics have been posted as swimming is set to begin Saturday evening in Japan at 7 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET in the U.S.). Events on the program for day one include the men’s 400 IM, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 400 freestyle, women’s 400 IM, men’s 100 breaststroke and women’s 400 freestyle relay.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
