Tokyo Olympics: Day One Prelims Heat Sheets Posted; Six Events on Slate

Ever since she won her first Olympic gold medal at age 15 at the London 2012 games, Katie Ledecky’s personal life has been a topic of interest. At the time, she was making headlines for becoming one of the best competitive swimmers in the world, and she trained so hard that she quickly became a five-time Olympic gold medalist by the age of 19. Due to her massive success, fans are curious to know more about the athlete’s relationship history, including who Katie Ledecky is dating. But as any private person will tell you, they never kiss and tell.