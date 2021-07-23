Stone Temple Pilots Unveil 'Tiny Music' Session Footage in New 'And So I Know' Video

Fresh off the release of their new album Keep On Climbin’, Joe Schicke and his band West Side Joe & The Men of Soul are back with a music video for the title track of the album, released on July 29th. A biographical song that Schicke wrote during lockdown, “Keep On Climbin’’’ discusses the reality behind the American dream today. “I think my generation and younger wants to work at a job they love and make enough to live how and where we want. Society is not really set up that way, though. We’re supposed to just be happy with what we get and fall in line and be a good little consumer. That’s what this song is about. The video shows a version of that story.”