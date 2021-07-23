Police say BYU-Idaho student transferred roommate’s debit card funds to his account
REXBURG — Police say a Brigham Young University-Idaho student told officers he transferred money from his roommate’s bank account to himself. Jeremiah Edward Kibler, 25, a student from South Carolina, is charged with felony grand theft and misdemeanor petty theft. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, a Rexburg police officer said in April, Kibler transferred $450 over Cash App, a mobile payment service, by taking his roommates debit card and sending the money to himself.www.eastidahonews.com
