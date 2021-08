Rochester got back to .500 thanks to their fourth-straight win. Here are five takeaways from the Honkers' 7-1 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies. If Rochester wants to have some late-season magic, they have to take care of business against inferior competition. Saturday's 7-1 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies was just what the doctor ordered. The Mud Puppies have struggled mightily this season (4-23) and they've won just one time in their last 10 games. The Honkers were tied with the Mud Puppies at 1 until the seventh inning but some late-inning offense got the Honkers over the hump. But if Rochester really wants to make some noise, they can't afford to take the Mud Puppies lightly.