MUSCLE SHOALS - Northwest-Shoals Community College was selected from a competitive field of community colleges across the country to receive $100,000 to transform the future of students in the community. The Metallica Scholars Initiative is funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), It was designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education. This work is highlighted at a global level by leveraging the influence of Metallica who continue to speak out on the dignity of professional trades and community colleges that prepare students.