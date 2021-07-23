Arthrodesis Screws Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth | Top Brands:Arthro Surface, FH Orthopedics, in2bones, Micromed Medizintechnik, Newclip Technics, Ortho So…

This report studies the MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market. A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module. In essence, a gate driver consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier. Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers key players include Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, ROHM Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 55%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Half-bridge Gate Drivers is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Power Supply, followed by Automotive, Display & Lighting, Home Appliance, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers in China, including the following market information: China MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers companies in 2020 (%) The global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market size is expected to growth from US$ 1533 million in 2020 to US$ 2217.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.