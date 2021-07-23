Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Longitudinal team training program in a Norwegian surgical ward: a qualitative study of nurses’ and physicians’ experiences with implementation

By Randi Ballangrud, Karina Aase, Anne Vifladt
BioMed Central
 11 days ago

Team training interventions to improve team effectiveness within healthcare are widely used. However, in-depth knowledge of how healthcare professionals experience such team training curricula and their implementation processes, as well as how contextual factors impact implementation, is currently missing. The aim of this study is therefore to describe healthcare professionals’ experiences with the implementation of a longitudinal interprofessional team training program in a surgical ward.

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Physicians#Qualitative Research#Research Question#Norwegian#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
HealthAMA

Why physician diversity matters, and how GME programs can boost it

Patients of color often seek care from doctors who look like them, but they may have to wait a long time for that opportunity. Embedding equity into medicine requires planning and honesty. To meet this moment, the AMA has developed a plan to advance racial and social justice. Medical schools...
Missouri StateColumbia Missourian

MU family medicine program will enhance rural physician pipeline in Missouri

A new family medicine program created by MU aiming to combat the shortage of rural health practitioners has earned accreditation and will be based in Sedalia. The program will enhance the MU School of Medicine Rural Track Pipeline and fit within a federal initiative to increase the number of physicians in rural areas across 21 states.
Health ServicesPorterville Recorder

Aspiring physicians begin residency program at Sierra View

An historical moment for Sierra View Medical Center happened when the inaugural cohort of Sierra View Medical Center’s accredited and community based Internal Medicine Residency Program officially began in July. “This is a legacy program that was developed with a goal to provide a succession plan for the medical staff...
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

Mass General Brigham launches sports medicine program with 200+ physicians

More than 200 specialized physicians and surgeons will care for patients through Boston-based Mass General Brigham's new integrated, multidisciplinary sports medicine program. The program will provide knee, shoulder, hip, hand and arm, and foot and ankle care from diagnosis through rehabilitation. It includes surgery, primary care, physical therapy and physiatry as well as specialized programs such as concussion care, regenerative care, sports psychology and women's sports medicine.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

AltaPointe Health is leading the way in training physicians to help people with addictive disorders

AltaPointe Health is leading the way in training physicians to provide specialized care to people struggling with addictive disorders. The fellowship program is for physicians who have completed residency training in a specific specialty like family medicine, psychiatry, or neurology who want to gain additional expertise in treating individuals with addiction to drugs or alcohol. A physician graduating from the one-year program might choose to work specifically in an addiction treatment program, or they might simply want to better be able to treat the patients that they see in their own practices.
Oxford, MSOxford Eagle

Baptist hospital implements new residency program

Oxford’s first medical residency program began this month with 12 doctors. Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi introduced the new three-year internal medicine residency program earlier this month. “Oxford certainly has the resources to provide this type of training here, so this has been part of the strategic initiative for...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Patients of female physicians have lower death rates, study finds

The mortality rate for hospitalized patients treated by female physicians was 4.8 percent, compared to 5.2 percent for patients cared for by male physicians, according to research published July 16 in JAMA Health Forum. Researchers conducted a cross-sectional analysis involving 171,625 patients who were hospitalized across seven hospitals in Canada...
Mental HealthHuntsville Item

Clinical health psychologist earns funding for pre-surgical evaluation study

Researchers at Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine recognize that there is an intimate link between a person’s mental health and their physical health. In many cases, the two areas—the mind and the body—are inseparable for the purposes of diagnosis, treatment and healing. For this same reason, psychologists...
Diseases & TreatmentsBioMed Central

Evaluating the implementation of a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease management program using the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research: a case study

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a prevalent chronic disease that requires comprehensive approaches to manage; it accounts for a significant portion of Canada’s annual healthcare spending. Interprofessional teams are effective at providing chronic disease management that meets the needs of patients. As part of an ongoing initiative, a COPD management program, the Best Care COPD program was implemented in a primary care setting. The objectives of this research were to determine site-specific factors facilitating or impeding the implementation of a COPD program in a new setting, while evaluating the implementation strategy used.
Pittsburg, KSJoplin Globe

PSU nursing program implements telemedicine component

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing at Pittsburg State University was awarded a grant of $78,000 to give students the opportunity to learn how to serve patients via telemedicine in response to the pandemic. University officials say this will be of benefit to students’ future patients...
Healthehrintelligence.com

How Clinician Engagement Can Fuel EHR Implementation Success

A well-crafted EHR implementation project plan should engage physicians from the early stages of the health IT’s design to its eventual rollout, O’Connor told EHRIntelligence. Insight from practicing physicians is extremely valuable, O’Connor noted, as it helps ensure that the EHR system is designed in a way that is beneficial...
Health ServicesNews On 6

OU Health Announces Initiatives To Strengthen Nursing Workforce Amid Shortage

Health care facilities around the nation have been facing a nursing shortage and the pandemic has strained it even more. OU Health said they are no exception to the shortage. "As far as opportunities for nurses it is like the wild, wild west and seeing nurses leave for heavy incentives sometimes it is hard to blame them with that much money going around," said James Brigida, a RN and Supervisor of OU Health's Emergency Department.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy