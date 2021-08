June was an especially strong month for plug-in electric car sales in Europe, where almost one in five new passenger cars were a plug-in. The total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 237,934 (up 157% year-over-year), which is 19% of the overall market, according to the latest report by Jose Pontes (based on EV-Volumes data). That's the second best result ever and actually not far from the all-time record.