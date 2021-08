Whether you’re living in a compact city apartment or a sprawling home in the suburbs, your primary bathroom most certainly gets plenty of use day in and day out. So why not make it a space that’s relaxing, stylish, and filled with cheerful hues? Bathrooms don’t just have to be blah and utilitarian—in fact, we’re all about thinking pink like Anne Sage did when designing this Art Deco–inspired loo for clients living in a 1920s home in Los Angeles. And if you’re loving this look, you’re in luck, because you can take several cues from the project and apply them to your own pink bathroom update. Read on to learn how.