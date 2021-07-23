Cancel
Pandemic could make heart disease No. 1 killer of Americans indefinitely, CDC reports

By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of both men and women in the United States, with approximately 653,000 people dying as a result each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this number will likely increase significantly in the years to come as a direct result of the pandemic. The organization released data on Wednesday showing the growing number of cases could be due to heart complications as a result of a COVID-19 infection. Myocarditis and pericarditis are two examples. Myocarditis is when the heart muscle itself becomes inflamed. The inflammation weakens the muscle and can lead to abnormal heartbeats and sudden death. Pericarditis is inflammation surrounding the heart. According to cardiologist, Dr. Sandeep Dube, roughly 60 to 70% of people who contract COVID-19 will get one of these two conditions.

