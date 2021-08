Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was stabbed Sunday evening during a road rage incident between two drivers, city police said. Calls started to come into the Onondaga County 911 Center at 5:19 p.m. reporting someone had been stabbed after a fight at the corner of Thompson and Northcliffe roads. The callers said two men were fighting and one was stabbed; they also said the suspect left in a U-Haul pickup truck last seen heading south on Thompson Road, according to police dispatches.